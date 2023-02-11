Prez Murmu asks agri scientists to meet climate challenges

New Delhi: Calling upon agriculture scientists to meet the challenges of changing climate and maintaining ecological balance to raise production of rice which forms the bedrock of the nation’s food security, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that India is now the leading consumer and exporter of rice.



Inaugurating the second Indian Rice Congress in Cuttack, Murmu lauded agriculture scientists saying they have immensely contributed to make India a food surplus country. Noting that the situation was different when the nation got its freedom, the President said, “In those days, we were dependent on imports to meet our food requirements.”

While giving credit to the National Rice Research Institute (ICCR-NRRI), the President reminded them about the challenges ahead. The paddy crop requires high amounts of water but many parts of the world are facing severe water shortages due to climate change, she said.

Noting that droughts, floods and cyclones are now more frequent which makes rice cultivation more vulnerable, she said that there are places where traditional varieties of rice are facing challenges. “Thus, the task before us today is to find the middle path: preserving and conserving traditional varieties on one hand, and maintaining ecological balance on the other,” she told the gathering of agriculture scientists.

Concerned over the need to reduce dependence on fertilisers to keep the soil healthy, the President called upon the scientists to “devise eco-friendly rice production systems.” Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Odisha’s agriculture minister RP Swain and other dignitaries attended the function.