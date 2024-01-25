Prez Murmu approves 84 ‘Mentioned-in-Despatches’ for Armed Forces personnel

NEW DELHI: In anticipation of the 75th Republic Day, President of India Droupadi Murmu had given her approval for the prestigious Mentioned-in-Despatches awards to be bestowed upon 84 Armed Forces personnel, the government announced on Thursday. This commendation serves as a tribute to their exemplary courage and unwavering commitment to duty, with a poignant acknowledgment of 10 posthumous recipients, underscoring the supreme sacrifices made by these gallant soldiers.



To be “mentioned in dispatches” (MiD), is a recognition bestowed upon a member of the armed forces whose name is included in an official report authored by a superior officer and sent to the high command. This report details their gallant or meritorious actions in the face of the enemy.

The commendations cover a spectrum of operations, shedding light on the diverse challenges faced by the Armed Forces. The Indian Army takes centre stage with 68 recipients, with notable contributions acknowledged for Operation Rakshak (34 awardees), Operation Snow Leopard (16 awardees), Operation Meghdoot (seven awardees), Operation Sahayta (three awardees), Operation Sidhra (two awardees), Operation CAS Evacuation (three awardees), and Miscellaneous Operations (three awardees).

In a parallel feat, the Indian Air Force sees recognition for 16 distinguished individuals, with 15 acknowledged for their roles in Operation Kaveri and one for a Miscellaneous Operation.

From Operation Rakshak- Colonel Gaurav Sharma, The Dogra Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Manish Kumar Kadian, Sena Medal, 9th Battalion, The Sikh Light Infantry, Major Abhinav Chaturvedi, 4th Battalion, The Sikh Regiment, Captain Ajay Rawat, 4th Battalion, The Sikh Regiment.

From Operation Snow Leopard- Colonel Aman Datta, 10th Battalion, The Mechanised Infantry,Major Rahul Bhargava, 203 Army Aviation Squadron (Utility Helicopter), Captain Ajit Kumar Singh, The Corps of Signals, 59th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles.

From Operation Meghdoot- Colonel Vivek Kumar, 10th Battalion, The Sikh Light Infantry, Major Gagandeep Randhawa, 666 Army Aviation Squadron (Reconnaissance & Observation), Major Ravipreet Singh Sandhu, 5th Battalion, The Ladakh Scouts.

Operation Sahayata- Lieutenant Colonel Madhu Manish, The Regiment of Artillery, 21 Assam Rifles, Captain Sahil Fageria, 16th Battalion, The Jat Regiment. From Operation Sidhra- Major Mahak Mehta, 1st Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) will be awarded by the President of India.

In the domain of CAS Evacuation, Lieutenant Colonel Vaibhav Jindal and Captain Parinav Pathak from the 23 (Independent) Reconnaissance and Observation Flight are set to receive commendations. For their roles in a Miscellaneous Operation, Colonel Umesh Chandra Sati and Havildar Ajay Kumar have been rightfully included.

Acknowledging the exemplary service of the Indian Air Force, Wing Commander Rajneesh Chandra Uniyal and Squadron Leader Pritam Singh Jaitawat will be recognized for their contributions to Operation Kaveri.

This prestigious recognition not only applauds the valour of our Armed Forces but also stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication in safeguarding the nation. As we celebrate the 75th Republic Day, let us collectively honour and remember the sacrifices made by these brave individuals in the service of our great nation.