Prez likely to inaugurate Int’l Dharma Dhamma conference: MP CM

Bhopal: President Draupadi Murmu is likely to inaugurate the 7th International Dharma Dhamma conference on the theme of ‘Eastern Humanism for New Era’, which will be held in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh, from March 3 to 5.



MP Governor Mungubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will especially attend the inaugural session of the three-day event starting at 12.00 pm on March 3.

CM Chouhan said that President Murmu would inaugurate the conference in which delegates from 15 countries and the Culture ministers of 5 nations would participate.

The representatives would be warmly welcomed with full dignity and glory in keeping with the Indian tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, CM Chouhan instructed the officials. Arrangements should be made effectively, in which the rich cultural heritage of the state should be reflected, he said.

The CM said he delegates from the various countries would return to their nations with pleasant memories of MP and a positive image of the state would be built globally through the event.

Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies (SUBIS), MP, is going to host the 7th edition of the conference with the India Foundation. The event will be held at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium in the state capital.

“More than 350 scholars from different countries will take part in the conference, which provides a platform for the world views of Dharma Dhamma”, Vice-Chancellor of the SUBIS Neerja Gupta told reporters here on Monday.

Swami Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will also address the inaugural session of the Dharma Dhamma Sammelan.

During the inaugural session of the event, a book ‘The Panorama of Indian Philosophers and Thinkers’ will be released by the guests. The conference will have a unique ‘ministerial session’ in which Ministers of Culture from Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia and India will be discussed cultural harmony and various topics. Governing council member of India Foundation Ram Madhav will chair the session.

Scholars, researchers, and paper representers from various universities from different parts of the country and abroad will take part in the event. They will be from countries like the United States, South Korea, Thailand, Spain, Vietnam, Mauritius, Russia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal, Mongolia, France, etc.

Four main sessions will be held during the event in which 25 scholars will present their respective topics. Meanwhile, there will be 15 parallel sessions in which 115 research papers focused on the theme of the conference will be read.

The VC said that the conference would underline the global impact of human values ​​propounded by India. Western countries are curious to know about Indian culture and philosophy.