Prez inaugurates Tulip garden at Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla

Shimla: Arriving in Shimla on her first trip, President of India Droupadi Murmu went around the 173-yr old heritage “Rashtrapati Niwas”—President’s holiday Retreat in Shimla and inaugurated a newly laid Tulip garden in the complex.



Later in the evening, she attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Himachal Pradesh government at the Raj Bhavan, Shimla.

During her four-day visit, the President is slated to dedicate the complex to the public as till now it had remained as a VVIP property, closed for most of the year except during the President’s stay during summer months.

After April 23, the public will have access to the property by paying an entry fee. This will give tourists the opportunity to take a look at the variety of tulips in the garden.

The garden boasts several tulip varieties, including Strong Gold, Denmark, Velemark, Jumbo Pink, and Laptop.

In addition to this, visitors and adventure enthusiasts can explore the nature trails and orchards at Rashtrapati Niwas.

On Wednesday, the President will interact with the officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla. She will also grace the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University at Shimla.

On Thursday, the President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study and later she will host an ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas on the same day.