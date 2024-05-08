Prez dives into Shimla’s heritage & culture

Shimla: A day before winding-up her five-day summer sojourn in Shimla, President Draupadi Murmu took a thrilling detour of Mall road and iconic Shimla Ridge on Tuesday, mixing-up with people and shopping for organic Himachali products.



But heavy police deployments and high security in the town deprived the citizens and tourists of free movement on the Mall road before the President reached the road,walking around the places and knowing the history of the British era landmarks. Raaja Bhasin, a writer and Shimla historian briefed the President about Shimla’s architecture and some of the landmarks and their importance, pre and post-Independence events. State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and senior officials of the administration including Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena accompanied her. She also interacted with some of the businessmen. The President also visited the exhibition of products made by self-help groups at the Rotary Town Hall. Here, the President purchased Pahari red rice, Pahari ghee, Pahari kidney beans, honey and several products made from pine.

“President Murmu walked down the Mall Road, a vibrant symbol of the historical and cultural legacy of Shimla. On her way, she interacted with the enthusiastic residents and tourists including children. She also purchased local items from a shop and made digital payment “ said an official of the Rajbhawan later in the evening.

The most memorable moment for the President turned out to be a cultural show organised at historic Gaiety theatre to showcase Himachal’s landscapes, folk art, lifestyle and dances being performed during the festivities and religious ritual. Himachal Pradesh Handicraft and Handloom Corporation (HIMCRAFT) had also put-up a gallery to showcase traditional Himachali attires of different districts,especially the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, beside several GI products.