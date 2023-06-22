Prez confers Florence Nightingale award on Maj Gen Smita Devrani and Brig Amita Devrani

NEW DELHI: Major General Smita Devrani and Brigadier Amita Devrani have been honoured with the National Florence Nightingale Award for the years 2022 and 2023 respectively. The award ceremony took place in the national capital on Thursday and President of India Droupadi Murmu- is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred the awards.



The National Florence Nightingale Award was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973 with the aim of recognizing the exceptional services provided by nurses and nursing professionals to society. The Devrani sisters, with their remarkable contribution and nearly four decades of service, have truly earned this recognition, the defence ministry communique mentioned.

Major General Smita Devrani joined the Military Nursing Service (MNS) in 1983 and assumed the role of Additional Director General (ADG) MNS on October 1, 2021. Throughout her career, she has held several important clinical, staff, and administrative positions, including Principal Matron at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Brigadier MNS at Headquarters (Central Command), and more.

Principal Matron at Command Hospital (Southern Command), and Director MNS (Admin.).

Brigadier Amita Devrani, commissioned in 1986, currently holds the position of Brigadier MNS, Southern Command, as of September 1, 2021. Prior to this appointment, she served in significant positions such as Principal of the College of Nursing at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune; College of Nursing at Army Hospital (Research & Referral); and Vice Principal of the College of Nursing at Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Asvini. Both sisters hail from the Kotdwar district of Uttarakhand.