Prez confers Bharat Ratna on former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh & 2 others

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna on former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The country’s highest civilian honour to Rao, Singh, Swaminathan and Thakur were received by their kin at a ceremony attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

“As the ninth prime minister of India, P V Narasimha Rao led far-reaching economic reforms. Earlier, in his youth, he had taken an active part in the freedom struggle, especially against the misrule and oppression in the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad. He was known for his command over several languages and literature,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X. On behalf of Rao, Bharat Ratna was received by P V Prabhakar Rao, his son, it added. In another post, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “Chaudhary Charan Singh was an ardent patriot. His contribution to zamindari abolition and land reforms, and his deep understanding of the economy, especially rural and agricultural economy are respectfully remembered.”

On behalf of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Bharat Ratna was received by Jayant Chaudhary, his grandson, it added. President Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna upon M S Swaminathan posthumously, the Swaminathan’s daughter Nitya Rao received the award.

On behalf of the late Shri Karpoori Thakur, Bharat Ratna was received by Shri Ramnath Thakur, his son.”