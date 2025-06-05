Prez confers 92 distinguished service decorations

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred distinguished service decorations on several top-ranking officers of the armed forces and other personnel drawn from the Indian Coast Guard and the Border Roads Organisation for rendering service of “exceptional order”.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar and Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, currently serving as the commanders of the Army’s Western Command and Southern Command, respectively, received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II) held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, a prominent face in military briefings on the recent Operation Sindoor, was conferred with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM). Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, who was the Parade Commander in the 2025 Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).

President Murmu conferred distinguished service decorations on a total of 92 personnel drawn from the armed forces, the Indian Coast Guard and the Border Roads Organisation for rendering service of “exceptional order”, the defence ministry said in a statement. It also shared the list of awardees.