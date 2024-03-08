Prez commends the IAF’s historic achievements as four units receive highest military honors

Ghaziabad: The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the President’s Standard and Colours to four Indian Air Force units- 45 Squadron and the 221 Squadron received the President’s Standard while the 11 Base Repair Depot and 509 signal unit received the President’s Colours at a ceremony held at the Hindan Air Force Station.



She further lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its ‘unparalleled’ service to the nation, emphasizing its ‘indispensable’ role in safeguarding the skies, aiding India’s space program, securing cyberspace and laboratories, and embracing modern technologies.

President Murmu expressed her pride, asserting that its service to the nation is immortalized in history and etched in “golden letters”. The President commended the force for defending the nation’s airspace and making paramount contributions to the space program.

During her address, President Murmu extended her wishes on International Women’s Day, expressing her belief in the increasing participation of women in the force and their valuable contributions to the nation’s service. The President emphasized the importance of safeguarding not only land, sea, air, cyberspace, and laboratories, acknowledging the evolving nature of threats in the contemporary landscape.

Following the conferment ceremony, President Murmu expressed satisfaction in learning about the IAF’s adoption of modern technologies in recent years. This acknowledgement underscores the force’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements to meet the challenges of the ever-changing global security landscape. Notably, this ceremony marked a historic moment as four units of the IAF received the prestigious President’s Standard and Colours simultaneously. The President’s Standard and Colours stand as the highest military honour for any armed forces unit, recognizing their exemplary contributions to the nation’s defence.

The 45 Squadron, known as the ‘Flying Daggers,’ was raised in 1959, and played a crucial role in ‘Operation Vijay’ for the liberation of Goa in 1960. The 221 Squadron, also known as the ‘Valiants,’ raised in 1963, made commendable contributions during the 1965 India-Pakistan war in the Eastern Theater. The 11 Base Repair Depot and the 509 Signal Unit were recognized for their stellar contributions to the IAF’s illustrious history.