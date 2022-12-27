Prez begins winter sojourn with temple visit in Andhra

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday began her five-day winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the presidential retreats, with a temple visit in Andhra Pradesh by launching a project under the Centre's 'PRASHAD' scheme.



Murmu, who landed at the Hyderabad International Airport on Monday morning, flew to Srisailam in AP where she offered prayers at Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika temple. "Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM Shri K Chandrashekar Rao received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Secunderabad for winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The President was accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to Telangana," the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She inaugurated project of Development of Srisailam Temple under 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' scheme and inaugurated a Tourism Facilitation Centre," a tweet by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The 'PRASHAD' scheme focuses on developing and identifying pilgrimage sites across the country for enriching religious tourism experience.

Later in the evening, Murmu attended a reception hosted by the Telangana Governor at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister did not attend the event.