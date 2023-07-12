Prez attends Visitor’s Conference

NEW DELHI: The institutions of higher education are among the most effective platforms for promoting our constitutional ideals of justice, equality, fraternity, individual dignity and respect for women, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Murmu made the comments on concluding day of the Visitor’s Conference.

On the second day, the Vistor’s Conference deliberated on the theme” Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world”. Five different groups brainstormed on sub-themes such as Contributions to the realization of NEP-2020; Internationalization efforts and G-20; Research contributions and recognitions; Diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness; Plans and action items for Amrit Kaal. The outcome of deliberations was presented before the President.

The President said discussion on the subject ‘Internationalization Efforts and G 20’ is very relevant in establishing India as a Knowledge Superpower. She stated that India is making efforts to find collective solutions to the current global challenges together with the G 20 countries with the mantra of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.