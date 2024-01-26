Prez approves Distinguished Service, Gallantry Awards for Navy personnel

NEW DELHI: In recognition of their exceptional service and gallantry, Indian Navy personnel will be conferred with prestigious awards. The government on Thursday announced that the President Droupadi Murmu approved a distinguished list of recipients who have demonstrated outstanding valour, and devotion.



The Param Vishisht Seva Medal recipients are Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi AVSM NM, Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani AVSM VSM (Retd) and Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru AVSM NM (Retd).

The Ati Vishisht Seva Medal recipients are Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sari VSM, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla NM, Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh NM, Vice Admiral An Pramod, Rear Admiral Sanjay Roye VSM. Rear Admiral Deepak Kumar Goswami and Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar NM

Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera will receive Shaurya Chakra, and Lieutenant Commander Bhaskar Rajvanshi will receive Nao Sena Medal. Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) recipients are Rear Admiral Vivek Dahiya, Commodore Vikas Chawla, Commodore Neeraj Malhotra, Commodore S Ganesan, Captain Ayyanar Muralidhar, Captain Ashok Koteswara Rao, Captain Rajesh Jangid, Captain Anish Mathew, Captain (TS) Atool Sinha and

Commander Libu Raj

Vishisht Seva Medal recipients are Vice Admiral AY Sardesai, Rear Admiral M Nirmal Menon, Rear Admiral Kunal Singh Rajkumar, Surgeon Commodore Ajit Gopinath, Commodore Ashish Sehgal, Commodore Dharmendrasinh J Revar NM, Commodore Sarath Aashirvad, Commodore Gokul Krishna Dutta, Commodore Jasdeep Singh Dhanoa, Commodore Digvijay S Pathania, Commodore Sanjay Adhana, Commodore Sundeep Singh Randhawa, Commodore Himadri Bose, Commodore Manmeet Singh Khurana, Commodore P Sasi Kumar, Commodore Sunil Kaushik NM (Retd), Captain (TS) Vijay Kumar, Captain (TS) Tenneti Sharma, Captain (TS) Anurag Srivastava and Dil Bahadur Chettri MC ERA I.