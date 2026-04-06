Previous govts in Punjab ‘failed’ to serve people, claims CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched an attack on the Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP, questioning their record in power and accusing them of promoting nepotism and criminal elements in politics.

Mann was addressing a gathering in Faridkot’s Jaito after unveiling Rs 28.68 crore of projects, including the upgradation of the Community Health Centre into a 30-bed hospital and key investments in drinking water and sports infrastructure, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister said that while his government is delivering clean water, healthcare, education, Rs 10 lakh health insurance and financial support to women, traditional parties “failed” to serve the people of Punjab.

A special session on April 13 will enact a stringent anti-sacrilege law with provisions of no bail for a year and life imprisonment, he said.

He declared the 2027 elections as a clear choice, alleging that Congress symbolises the “legacy of anti-Sikh riots”, the Akali Dal stands discredited, and the AAP represents a governance-driven alternative committed to building a ‘Rangla Punjab’ (vibrant Punjab).

“Every vote given to Akalis will be a mandate in favour of sacrilege of Guru and Gurbani,” he alleged.

While referring to the 2015 sacrilege incidents and police firing at anti-sacrilege protesters in Faridkot, Mann accused the Akalis of bruising the psyche of every individual through the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

“They (Akalis) disrespected the ‘bani’ of the great Guru Sahiban and ordered firing on the innocents in Behbal Kalan and Bargari. They have shown grave disrespect to Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” he added.

“The former Deputy Chief Minister (Sukhbir Badal) claims that massive development of the state took place during their regime, but turns a blind eye towards Kotakpura, Behbal Kalan, where sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib took place, and innocents were killed,” he said.