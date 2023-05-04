Previous govts created gulf in society, asserts Yogi Adityanath

Sultanpur: Drawing a stark comparison between the present government and the previous governments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that in the previous regime urban life used to be marked by widespread waterlogging, heaps of garbage, fear of miscreants, extortion from merchants, and youth carrying pistols, while under present government urban life means ‘smart’ and ‘safe’ city.



Speaking during a public meeting in Sultanpur, the Chief Minister said that the double-engine government is working to make urban life clean and beautiful. “We are providing pure drinking water in the cities, tablets in the hands of the youth, interest-free loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors, toilets and housing for the poor,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister added, “We are fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in this district, which is turning into the lifeline for the development of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today, Sultanpur is associated with every development process. A medical college is coming up in Sultanpur. The process of reviving the sugar mill has started.”

Stating that the country has undergone a significant change since 2014, the CM said: “Highways are being constructed, railway lines are being laid, and airports are being developed. We are building an international airport in Ayodhya. We can all see the outcome of the work that the double-engine government began at double speed.”

“The speed of development has to be increased three times through the triple engine. This will solve the basic problems of the people. You will not have to wander for certificates like birth, death, residence, and caste. All your work will be done online,” he said.

In another public meeting in Basti, he said that the previous governments divided people and created a gulf in society in the name of caste and religion. But today, under the double-engine government, development is taking place at a breathtaking speed. Basti today has its own medical college named after Maharishi Vashisth, which was unimaginable six years ago.