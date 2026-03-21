Journalists' bodies condemn 'manhandling', use of 'excessive force' in sealing UNI premises

New Delhi: Four prominent journalists' organisations on Saturday condemned the alleged "manhandling" of journalists and "use of excessive force" by Delhi Police while sealing the premises of news agency United News of India.

In separate statements, the Press Club of India (PCI), the Editors Guild of India (EGI), the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) and the Press Association (PA) said the police showed "undue haste" in implementing a high court order that cancelled the allotment of land to UNI, and journalists were allegedly "manhandled" in the process.

The PCI said several journalists at the news agency claimed they were physically removed by the Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel from their workplace on Friday evening "by use of force", not even allowing them to collect their personal belongings.

"The PCI expresses deep shock at the manhandling of journalists at work at the United News of India premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, by police last evening following a court order regarding a land dispute," the PCI said.

The PCI also condemned in the "strongest possible" terms the "highhandedness" unleashed by authorities on the journalists, including women.

The EGI said that even before the order was made available on the court's website, hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel had arrived at the UNI premises. Journalists, including female staff, were forcibly evicted while they were carrying out their duties.

The Guild said that while it does not question the need to implement the high court order, what was disturbing was the lack of due process, and the manifestly excessive display of force by the authorities in executing the court's directions.

The IWPC too said that while the judicial process has taken its course leading to the recent high court order, what was "extremely disturbing" was the manner in which the police force behaved with the journalists present at the office.

"The move to clear the UNI premises on that day itself saw the police act in a manner that, according to those present, was high-handed, rough and undignified. Women journalists were not spared either, it is said," the IWPC said.

While the legalities of the case and the high court's decision are in the public domain and understandably follow a trajectory, it is shocking that the newsroom of one of the oldest and most respected media institutions in the national capital is witness to such scenes, it said.

"These diminish the institution, endanger the freedom of the press and can be seen as a lapse, particularly with regard to the safety and dignity of women in the profession," the IWPC said.

The Press Association too expressed deep concern over how the eviction was carried out, stating that there was no prior indication or communication regarding any sealing order.

"The Press Association strongly condemns the late-night police action to vacate working journalists, including women scribes, from the office of UNI on Friday, allegedly without prior notice," it said.

The association said it stands in solidarity with all the affected journalists and called for accountability in the matter.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Land and Development Office sealed the UNI premises on Friday following a high court order, a move the media organisation termed as an "unprecedented atrocity" and "attack on freedom of media".