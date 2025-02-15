President's rule in Manipur symbolic of PM, HM's collective failure: Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday termed the imposition of President's rule in Manipur "symbolic of the collective failure" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP's leadership in the Northeast. President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post. "The imposition of President's Rule in Manipur is symbolic of the collective failure of the Prime Minister and Home Minister and the party leadership in Northeast," Gogoi wrote on X.

The Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha also said that there is still no roadmap for sustainable peace and reconciliation in Manipur. "Therefore, it can be said that the President's Rule is only there because the state BJP is in total disarray. People of Manipur and India deserve better," he said. The ethnic violence, which began in May 2023, saw brutal clashes between the majority Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the surrounding hills, resulting in over 250 deaths besides displacing thousands of people.