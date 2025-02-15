‘President’s rule highlights failure of BJP’s ‘Double Engine’ governance’

New Delhi: The imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur has drawn sharp criticism from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to address the state’s prolonged turmoil.

In a statement, the CPI (M) Polit Bureau described the move as a reflection of the “utter bankruptcy” of the BJP’s “double engine” governance model, asserting that the decision was made not in the interest of Manipur but to manage internal conflicts within the ruling coalition.

According to the CPI (M), Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who was forced to resign, had played a partisan role that exacerbated tensions in the state. The statement alleged that the BJP-RSS leadership had backed him despite mounting evidence against his handling of the crisis. It was only after legal scrutiny that he had no option but to step down, the party claimed.

The CPI(M) also criticised the Central government’s response to the crisis, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from Manipur despite the prolonged violence and suffering of the people. The party accused the BJP of prioritising its political interests over the well-being of the state’s residents.

While asserting that the President’s Rule is not a viable solution, the CPI(M) stated that the Central government must now take full responsibility for restoring peace in Manipur. It urged the Government to initiate immediate measures for reconciliation by engaging in negotiations with representatives from various communities and consulting all political parties.