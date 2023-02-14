President’s Colour presented to Hry Police

Chandigarh: For every proud Haryanvi, especially the family members of those brave policemen who made supreme sacrifices for Haryana and the Country, February 14 will be engraved in their mind, soul, and heart as on this day, the State Police received President’s Colour in recognition of its exceptional service.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while attending a state-level function held at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal district’s Madhuban presented the President’s Colour, a replica of the flag to the unit which all officers and ranks of the force can now proudly wear as an insignia on their uniform.

The Union Home Minister presented the award on behalf of the President Droupadi Murmu. Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij also remained present on this occasion.

The resonating sound of the police band proudly playing the National Anthem, amid the chanting of ‘Sarva Dharma Prarthana’ not only highlights the spirit of unity and being one as a nation but also gave a strong glimpse of the State police force’s strength and its glorious history.

The Union Home Minister also paid rich tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks on Indian Security Forces in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

“The supreme and indomitable sacrifice made by these brave soldiers will always be written in golden letters in the history of Indian Security Forces,” said Shah.

He also paid tributes to former External Affairs Minister Late Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary.

Praising the working style of the State Police, the Union Home Minister said that the President’s Colour is a certification of the utmost level of professionalism and standards a state police can receive.

“I am feeling extremely happy and proud to present the President’s Colour to the ‘Dhaakad’ Police of Haryana which from the day of its establishment till today has selflessly served the Nation and Haryana,” said Shah.