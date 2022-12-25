President to visit Telangana for winter sojourn from Dec 26-30

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Secunderabad in Telangana for the winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 26 to 30, an official statement said on Sunday.

The President will also visit the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh and inaugurate projects related to the development of the shrine under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive of the Union Ministry of Tourism on Monday, the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will also visit Sri Shivaji Spoorthy Kendram at Srisailam before reaching the Rashtrapati Nilayam, it said.

On December 27, the President will address the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad.

On the same day, she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and address officer trainees of the Indian Police Service (74th RR batch), the statement said.

Murmu will also inaugurate the wide plate mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd in Hyderabad, it said.