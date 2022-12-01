President to tour Andhra on Dec 4-5

Amaravati: President Draupadi Murmu will tour Andhra Pradesh on December 4-5, wherein she will attend Navy Day celebrations in Vizag, among other programmes.

The President will arrive in Vijayawada on December 4 and proceed to the Raj Bhavan. A civic reception will be hosted in her honour at Poranki village on the outskirts of Vijayawada. She will then fly to Vizag.

The President will be the chief guest at the Navy Day celebration at Ramakrishna Beach in Vizag, where she will witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy and also inaugurate in various projects of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.