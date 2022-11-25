President to launch health survey scheme in Haryana on Nov 29: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that on November 29, President Droupadi Murmu will give another health gift to the people of Haryana as she will launch Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana in Kurukshetra under which a health survey of more than 1.60 crores Antyodaya families of the state will be done.



"The data of health services provided to 1.8 crore people is available under the e-treatment scheme. Universal portal of e-Upchar will be developed to collect health data of all such people," said the chief minister while presiding over the review meeting of CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana and Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana implemented by the Health Department held here today.

The Chief Minister said that the work of making the CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana cards should be done at a fast pace so that people can avail the scheme benefits as soon as possible. On December 5, the distribution of 10 lakh golden cards to be given under this scheme should be ensured at the village and ward level, the CM directed.

The Chief Minister said that under CHIRAYU Yojana, about 28 lakh Antyodaya families of the state should be ensured the health benefits at the earliest. No laxity will be tolerated in this work. Under this scheme health benefits of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to each family. The government is committed to providing health benefits to these beneficiaries, he said.

The Chief Minister said that for the convenience of the general public, call centres should be set up at the village level so that any queries related to this scheme can be resolved easily.