President to attend convocation of NDRI & Haryana Agricultural Univ

Chandigarh: President of India Draupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the 25th convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University on April 24, and will deliver the convocation speech. Meanwhile, she will also grace the 19th Convocation ceremony of the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal as the chief guest on April 24 and confer degrees to the students.



Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson said that the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal will also attend the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.

He added that Haryana Agriculture And Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal and other dignitaries including local MLAs will also be present in this programme.

The official spokesperson also said that the Haryana Governor, the Chief Minister will also participate in the convocation ceremony of NDRI.

Apart from this, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and other dignitaries including local MLAs will attend this programme.