President to attend Arya Samaj’s event in Gujarat

TANKARA (GUJARAT) The Arya Samaj is hosting a special three-day celebration to mark the two-hundredth birth anniversary of its founder, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati. A special programme from February 10 to 12, is being organised in Tankara, District Morbi, Gujarat.

President Draupadi Murmu will also grace the occasion as the chief guest and address the Arya Samaj members on February 12.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will participate on February 10, being the inaugural day of the three-day event at Tankara.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s will attend on February 11, and, on the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the assembly of followers as well as the millions of viewers watching the proceedings live.