President sanctions Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards 2025 to 30 bravest

NEW DELHI: The President of India has approved the award of the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards for the year 2025 to 30 persons for their acts of exceptional courage and kindness in saving human life.



The awards comprise the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to six persons, the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to six persons, and the Jeevan Raksha Padak to 18 persons.

Six of these awardees will receive the award posthumously.

The Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, the highest-level award, has been given to Manohar Singh Chouhan (posthumous) and Rajendra Prasad Mishra of Madhya Pradesh; PS Gowrisankar Raja (posthumous) of Tamil Nadu; and defence personnel Ashutosh Biswas (posthumous), Deepak Kumar (posthumous), and Naib Subedar Man

The Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak award has been given to Sumit Yadav from Delhi, Wasim Ahmad Ganie from Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammed Shamil C from Kerala, Joseph Lalnunmawia from Mizoram, Saumyaranjan Behera from the Ministry of Defence, and Sepoy Shwensinlo Semp (posthumous) from the Ministry of Defence.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak has been conferred on 18 persons from all over the country, including K Ummer Farooqe from Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Netala Madhu and Potluri Krishnanjaneyulu from Andhra Pradesh; Dharan Preet Singh, Pawan Singh, and Rahul Saini from Jammu and Kashmir; Jayesh T J, Akash K P, Harshik Mohan, Rithunandh C, Vaishak K, and Yadhunandh C from Kerala; Mohammed Bathisha P N from Lakshadweep; Rupali Prataprao Kadam from Maharashtra; Laldinkimi from Mizoram; Inderjeet Singh from Punjab; Kadu Ram Meena from the Border Roads Organisation; and Major Vishavdeep Singh Attri from the Ministry of Defence.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards has been instituted to recognise meritorious acts of a humanitarian nature involving courage and self-sacrifice in saving the lives of others.

The awards are open to persons from all walks of life and can also be given posthumously. Every award consists of a medal, a certificate signed by the Union Home minister, and a lump sum amount of money.

The awards are given by the respective union ministries, organisations, or state governments to which the recipients belong.