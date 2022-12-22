President of East Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation felicitates woman assistant loco pilot

HAJIPUR: Sugandh Kapoor, working as Assistant Loco Pilot in Saharsa, Samastipur Division, was honored by Bharti Sharma, President of East Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation, on the selection of the outstanding female railway employee of East Central Railway in the year 2022.

Sugandh Kapoor was awarded Rs 11,000 as a prize for her encouragement by East Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization Headquarters.

On this occasion, President of East Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization, Bharti Sharma praised the works of Assistant Loco Pilot Sugandh Kapoor and encouraged her for better performance in future and appreciated her better role in safe rail operations.

Organization's secretary Seema Goyal, treasurer Shruti Mishra and other members were present on the occasion.