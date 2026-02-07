President Murmu visits grand exhibition showcasing tribal traditions and culture

Raipur: President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, who arrived to attend the inaugural ceremony of Bastar Pandum, today visited a grand exhibition rooted in the earthy fragrance of Bastar and its ancient tribal traditions. During her visit, the President toured various stalls and interacted with local residents and artisans, seeking detailed information about the artworks and products on display.

President Murmu appreciated the initiative of Bastar Pandum, describing it as a powerful medium for preserving tribal heritage and establishing it's global identity. She visited the stalls showcasing Dhokra metal craft, terracotta, wood carving, sisal art, bamboo craft, wrought iron art, tribal attire and jewellery, Tumba art, Bastar’s tribal paintings, local cuisine, and folk-art-based displays, and expressed her admiration for the exhibition.

At the Bastar Pandum venue, the tribal handicrafts exhibition featured a special display of artefacts crafted using the Dhokra art form. This handicraft employs the lost-wax casting technique and represents one of India’s most ancient tribal metal arts, vividly reflecting nature, deities, and rural life. Each Dhokra artefact is entirely handcrafted, using materials such as Samadi clay, wax, wire, brass, heated furnaces, and cleaning machines. Alongside this, clay figurines representing local terracotta art were also displayed, bringing to life folk beliefs, rural life, and traditional faiths.

The exhibition also offered a vivid expression of cultural and religious traditions through wood carving. Artisans use teak, bija, shivanar, and sal wood to create intricately carved wooden sculptures with traditional tools. The President also reviewed displays of jute fabrics and handicrafts created through sisal art.

Another stall showcased traditional utility and decorative items made from bamboo, while artefacts crafted through wrought iron art drew particular attention for their craftsmanship and aesthetic appeal.

The stall displaying tribal jewellery especially captivated the President. It featured handcrafted tribal ornaments made from silver, beads, conch shells, and various metals. These ornaments symbolise the identity, social traditions, and cultural heritage of tribal communities.

Under Tumba Art, traditional musical instruments and decorative items made from dried gourd-like fruits were also exhibited.

At the tribal attire and jewellery stall, the traditional costumes and ornaments of major tribes of the Bastar region — Dandami Madia, Abujhmadia, Muria, Bhatra, and Halba — were presented by young men and women belonging to the respective communities.

President Murmu also visited a vibrant exhibition dedicated to tribal painting at the Bastar Pandum venue. Through Bastar’s distinctive art forms, the exhibition presented a living portrayal of tribal life, nature, and traditions. Forests, folk deities, festivals, and daily life are depicted through simple colours and symbolic motifs, making this art form an important means of preserving a cultural legacy passed down through generations.

The local cuisine stall showcased food items and beverages integral to tribal daily life. Traditional delicacies on display included Jondhari Lai laddoos, Jondhara, Mandia Pej, Aamat, Chapda chutney, Bhenda chutney, Kulthi dal, Paan Bobo, and Tikhur, along with traditional beverages such as Landa and Salfi.

In the exhibition of folk paintings related to everyday life, visuals depicting Bastar’s culture and history, natural beauty, folk life, and traditions were displayed. Along with these, literature related to Bastar’s tribal society and folk culture was also presented, offering a comprehensive glimpse into the region’s rich and living heritage.