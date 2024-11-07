President Murmu to witness naval operations on INS Vikrant

New Delhi/ Goa: In a significant display of India’s maritime prowess, President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to witness naval operations on Thursday.

The maiden sailing for President Murmu onboard INS Vikrant will showcase the full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations, highlighting India’s strategic capabilities and technological advancements in naval warfare. The day’s events will commence with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, receiving the President at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station in Goa. A 150-man ceremonial guard of honour will be presented to the President, marking the formal beginning of her visit.

Soon after the ceremonial reception, she will embark on the INS Vikrant, where she will be briefed on the ship’s capabilities and the day’s operations.

The scheduled activities include a comprehensive demonstration of surface ships operations, battle actions, submarine exercises and an air power demonstration featuring take-offs and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft and helicopters. A flypast by naval aircraft will also be part of the day’s events, showcasing the integration and coordination of various naval assets. INS Vikrant provides the perfect platform for Murmu to witness the operational readiness.