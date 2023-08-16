President Murmu to visit Kolkata today

MillenniumPost
BY MPost16 Aug 2023 6:15 PM GMT
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will be visiting Kolkata on August 17. During her one-day stay in the city, the President will launch the ‘My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal’ campaign under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, organized by Brahma Kumaris at Raj Bhavan in the city.

She will also grace the launch of Vindyagiri- the sixth ship of Project 17A of the Indian Navy at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited. The ship is named after the mountain range in Karnataka. All the ships under Project 17A have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and have improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

