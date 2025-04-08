President Murmu, Portuguese counterpart jointly release special commemorative stamps

Lisbon: President Droupadi Murmu and her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa jointly released a set of special commemorative stamps on Monday, celebrating the 50th anniversary of re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The stamps, beautifully highlighting the vibrant traditional costumes of both countries, feature a Portuguese woman elegantly dressed in the vivid red

‘Viana do Castelo’ festive attire alongside an Indian woman adorned in the intricately embroidered Black Kalbelia dress.

The two leaders met at the Palacio de Belem, the official residence of the President of Portugal, where they held a tete-a-tete followed by delegation-level talks. agencies