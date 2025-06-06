President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Eid-Uz-Zuha

New Delhi (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted all citizens on the eve of Eid-Uz-Zuha and asked all to work together to build a better society by adopting the values of selflessness and dedication in their lives.

According to a statement issued by her office, the President said this festival is a symbol of sacrifice, faith and humane values.

"It spreads the message of unity, love and brotherhood in the society. Let us work together to build a better society by adopting the values of selflessness and dedication in our lives," Murmu said.

The President extended heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-Uz-Zuha, the statement said.