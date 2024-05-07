President Murmu exhorts students to adapt to AI and technology

SHIMLA: President of India Droupadi Murmu, who addressed the 7th convocation of the Central university of Himachal Pradesh, on Monday exhorted the students, youths and teachers to adapt to the fast changing technologies and new areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI).



“Change is the law of nature. But, the pace of change was not so rapid in the past. Today, we are in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution. New areas like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning are emerging rapidly.

Both the speed and magnitude of change are very high, due to which technology and required skills are changing very quickly” she underlined.

Murmu said in the beginning of the 21st century , no one knew what kind of skills people would need in the next 20 or 25 years. Similarly, many current skills will no longer be useful in the future. Our focus should be on developing flexible minds so that the young generation can keep pace with the rapid changes taking place. We have to strengthen the curiosity and the desire to learn in the students to prepare them for facing the challenges of the 21st century.

Addressing the teachers, the President said that education should be such that along with educating the students, it makes them self-reliant and builds their character and personality. The aim of education is also to bring awareness among the students about their culture, tradition and civilization. She also shared the concern on climate change and urgent need to conserve the national resources.