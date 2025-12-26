President Murmu confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children for their exceptional achievements in the fields of Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture and Science & Technology at a ceremony held in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, she congratulated the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and said the award winning children have brought pride to their families, communities, and the entire country. President Murmu expressed confidence that these awards will inspire all children across the country, and stated that this award has been presented to them for their encouragement. Talking about the significance of the Veer Bal Diwas, which is observed on December 26, she said about 320 years ago, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru who is revered by all Indians, and his four sons made the "supreme sacrifices" while fighting in support of truth and justice.

She said the bravery of the two youngest Sahibzadas -- Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh -- is honoured and respected both in India and abroad. She remembered with reverence the great child heroes who laid down their lives with pride for truth and justice. The President said that the greatness of a country is certain when its children are filled with patriotism and high ideals, adding that she was happy to note that the children have showcased their exceptional talent in various fields such as bravery, art and culture, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service, and sports. "It is because of talented children such as the seven-year-old Vaka Lakshmi Pragnika that India is considered a chess powerhouse on the world stage. Ajay Raj and Mohammed Sidan P, who saved the lives of others with their bravery and intelligence, deserve all the praise they receive," she said. "Nine-year-old daughter Vyoma Priya and 11-year-old brave son Kamlesh Kumar lost their lives while saving the lives of others with their courage. Ten-year-old Shravan Singh, amidst the risks associated with war during Operation Sindoor, regularly delivered water, milk, and lassi to the Indian soldiers stationed at the border near his home. Whereas, the differently-abled daughter Shivani Hosuru Uppara has achieved extraordinary accomplishments in the world of sports, overcoming economic and physical limitations," she said. "Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made a name for himself in the highly competitive and talent-filled world of cricket and has set many records," she said, mentioning some of the children who won awards. The President expressed confidence that brave and talented children like them will continue to do good work and make India's future bright.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, in her address, said the children who have been awarded, have proved that with self-confidence and dedication, lack of resources can be overcome. "I am happy to announce that this year, 20 talented children from 18 states and central states are being honoured. These young heroes have come from different parts of the country," she said. "Our effort also encourages countless children to dream, struggle and bring about meaningful change. We firmly believe that only on this strong foundation will India regain its glory and national pride," she said. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is a prestigious national honour conferred annually by the Government of India on children for exceptional excellence in Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Social Service, Science & Technology, and Sports. In 2025, 20 children from 18 States and Union Territories have been selected for this honour.