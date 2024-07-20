President Murmu confers 94 distinguished service decorations

New Delhi: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi were on Friday conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) by President Droupadi Murmu for their distinguished service to the nation.



At the second phase of a defence investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, President Murmu conferred 94 distinguished service decorations to the personnel of the armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The first segment of the ceremony was held on July 5 when the President had conferred 10 Kirti Chakras, including seven posthumously, to personnel of the army and paramilitary forces for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty.

Kirti Chakra is India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award. As part of the second phase of the ceremony, the President conferred 31 PVSMs, four UYSMs (Uttam Yudh Seva Medal), two Bar to AVSMs (Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal) and 57 AVSMs (Ati Vishisht Seva Medal) during the ceremony on Friday.

Army Chief General Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi were on Friday conferred the PVSM.

The other officers who were also conferred the PVSM include Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani, Lt Gen Johnson P Mathew and Air Marshal Ravi Gopal Krishna Kapoor, besides many retired officers of the Army and the Indian Air Force.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a series of post on X shared photographs of the ceremony.

“The President Droupadi Murmu presented Param Vishisht Seva Medal to: Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi - General Upendra Dwivedi, The Infantry - Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, The Infantry - Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, The Infantry,” it wrote in a post on X. The Defence Ministry in its statement shared

the list of persons who have received the decorations.