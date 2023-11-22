President flags off 3 trains, railway connectivity boost for tribal regions

BADAMPAHAR (Odisha): In a concerted effort to enhance connectivity in the tribal heartlands of Jharkhand and Odisha, Indian Railways is poised to introduce a trio of new train services. President Droupadi Murmu, presently touring Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.



On Tuesday Murmu inaugurated these services, comprising the Badampahar-Tatanagar MEMU, Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express, and Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express.

The President of India personally experienced the journey from Badampahar to Rairangpur aboard the Badampahar-Shalimar Express. These initiatives aim to revolutionise connectivity in tribal regions, facilitating expedited travel to Kolkata, Howrah, and Tatanagar while fostering growth and development in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj District. The improved accessibility is expected to benefit students, job seekers, and patients by providing easy access to educational institutions, corporate establishments, and medical facilities.

In tandem with these transformative rail services, President Murmu also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Badampahar station. Identified under the Amrit Station Scheme with an allocation of 12.22 crores, the new station will boast an iconic contemporary design, green spaces in circulating areas, canopies, parking facilities, road network redevelopment, platform extensions, divyang-friendly facilities, and more.

This initiative signals a commitment to regional development, improved transportation, and modernised infrastructure in the tribal regions of Jharkhand and Odisha.