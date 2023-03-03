President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates seventh International Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Bhopal

bhopal: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the seventh International Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Friday.



The three-day conference with the theme ‘Eastern Humanism for the New Era’ has been organised by India Foundation in collaboration with Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies, and aims to bring together religious, political and thought leaders from Dharma-Dhamma traditions to ponder over building a philosophical framework for the emerging new world order.

“The concept of Dharma-Dhamma has been the basic voice of Indian consciousness. Our tradition says, that which sustains all, is Dharma. The entire humanity rests on the foundation stone of religion,” the President said. This conference is a meaningful effort towards fulfilling a great need of humanity, she added. Earlier, MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Murmu after she arrived at the airport here.

“Mutual exchange of ideas between ancient civilizations through Dharma-Dhamma would promote harmony. Buddha is the solution to a world plagued by violence and war,” Governor Mangubhai Patel said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the establishment of Sanchi University is a matter of fortune for the state. Here opportunities will be created to study Indian knowledge and Buddhist philosophy.

“This is a gathering of scholars, there will be serious discussions on different topics in the conference. The conclusions that emerge from contemplation will prove to be helpful in leading the world on the path of eternal peace” CM Chouhan said. On the occasion, President released the book “The Panorama of Indian Philosophers and Thinkers” written by Prof SR Bhatt.