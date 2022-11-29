President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday formally inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) -2022 and offered prayers at the yajna held at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra town of Haryana.



Later, she offered flowers on the holy religious scripture Gita as she performed the yagna near Lord Shri Krishna's huge chariot idol located at Purushottampura Bagh. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were among those present on the occasion. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Gita Shilp Udyan built-in Purushottam Bagh, Kurukshetra, dedicated to the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. At the Gita Shilp Udyan, an attempt has been made to give a glimpse of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav along with many other significant aspects of Indian culture. As many as 21 craftsmen from various states including Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Assam, with their hardwork and dedication, have contributed beautiful sculptures.

The sculptures made of black marble, weighing 5 to 12 tons, have been prepared by the artists by carving pieces of the same rock. All the sculptures have been prepared on subjects related to Mahabharata. These beautiful sculptures have been made under the leadership of Hriday Kaushal and other promising art craftsmen along with the efforts of the Art and Cultural Affairs Department.

The sculptures have become a witness to the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and this incomparable work has not only given the young artists of the state a special recognition at the international level but has also made the vanishing art of modern sculptures alive. This amazing modern art, which has been alive for centuries, is working to increase the pride and honour of Haryana. The Shilp Udyan has become the centre of attraction for the tourists during the IGM-2022.

The International Gita Mahotsav-2022 became more memorable for Haryanavis as Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, gifted three pivotal projects to the state which include the first -of-its-kind 'Nirogi Haryana', a health checkup scheme, covering Antyodaya families, the foundation stone of Sirsa Medical College and the e-ticketing system of Haryana state roadways. Adding yet another feather to the health achievement cap of Haryana, the President also gifted a medical college to Sirsa to be built on 21 acres of land in district Sirsa. It will cost about Rs 950 crore.

The President also launched the e-ticketing system for Haryana Roadways commuters. She was also presented with a replica of the National e-Mobility Card as the first ticket.