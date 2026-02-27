President arrives in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a visit to Rajasthan, will undertake a sortie in the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station on Friday morning.

She arrived here on Thursday evening and was welcomed by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

After the formal reception at the Air Force Station, the President’s convoy departed for the Jaisalmer Army Station, where she will stay for the night. On Friday evening, she will witness the Indian Air Force’s firepower demonstration at the Pokharan range under Exercise Vayushakti.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place in Jaisalmer in view of the President’s visit and the IAF exercise.

The entire area from Chandan to Pokharan has been temporarily declared a “no-fly zone” while the police, administration, and security agencies are put on full alert. Additional surveillance is being maintained in the border areas.

On Friday morning, the President -- the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces -- is scheduled to fly in the LCH Prachand before attending other engagements later in the day, defence sources said. LCH Prachand is India’s first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Designed to operate in diverse terrains — from deserts to high-altitude regions — the helicopter is capable of operating at altitudes exceeding 5,000 metres, making it well-suited for deployment along mountainous borders.

Equipped with advanced avionics, stealth features, night-attack capability and a formidable array of weapons including air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles, rockets and a 20 mm gun, the LCH significantly enhances the combat capability of the IAF.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had undertaken a sortie in the Prachand, which translates to fierce, during the formal induction of the first LCH into the IAF at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in October 2022.

In the evening, the President will attend the IAF’s mega firepower demonstration ‘VayuShakti’ at the Pokhran Field Firing Range near the India-Pakistan border.

The event follows a full dress rehearsal held on February 24, which showcased coordinated day-to-dusk-to-night operations in a near-realistic combat scenario.

During the rehearsal, frontline fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters had carried out simulated strikes on designated targets. Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft targeted enemy runways and positions, MiG-29 jets struck a simulated convoy of tanks, and the Akash missile system engaged aerial targets.

A C-130 aircraft had conducted a night landing, while a C-295 transport aircraft carried out landing operations. Prachand and Apache helicopters, as well as Jaguar aircraft, also participated in the dress rehearsal.