President approves new design for Prez's Standard and Colour for Navy

New Delhi: The President of India has approved introduction of a new design for the President's Standard and Colour and naval crest for the Indian Navy, officials said. These were unveiled in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of the Navy Day on December 4. The erstwhile design of the President's Standard and Colour for the Indian Navy was instituted on September 2017. The design comprised one each horizontal and vertical red bands intersecting at the centre and the National Emblem inserted at their intersection. The National Flag was at the upper left canton adjacent to the staff and a 'golden elephant' was at the lower right canton on the fly side. This design was inspired from the erstwhile Naval Ensign, the Defence Ministry. The Indian Navy adopted a new Naval Ensign on September 2 this year, and the new design of the President's Standard and President's Colour awarded to the Indian Navy incorporates this change, the statement said.