Presidency University all set to launch its third campus in Dow Hill, Kurseong

Darjeeling: The process for establishing the third campus of Presidency University at Dow Hill, Kurseong, has made much progress. The new campus, envisioned as the “Himalayan Centre” of the university, marks a significant stride in transforming Kurseong into an academic hub.

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa announced the news, calling it the fulfilment of a long-standing dream. “We have been stressing on restoring the lost pride of the hills. Kurseong, once vibrant with academic life, had turned quiet after the agitation period. This university will help bring it back to life,” Thapa said.

The campus will feature hostel facilities for around 200 students (100 male and 100 female) and focus on interdisciplinary education and research, particularly in astrophysics, biotechnology and climate science.

Applications are open for key administrative posts, including Assistant Registrar, Assistant Controller of Examinations and Accounts Officer, with the last date for submission being July 29, 2025. Academic posts in Public Administration—ranging from Assistant Professor to Professor—along with the position of Assistant Librarian, are also open for recruitment, with applications due by August 14, 2025.

Faculty and staff selected for this campus will be required to reside within the dedicated residential quarters on-site.

“This is a moment of pride for the region. After Darjeeling Hill University, this is another major achievement,” added Thapa.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 21, 2015, while on a visit to Presidency University campus in Kolkata in connection with the forthcoming bicentennial celebrations had announced the ‘Himalayan Centre of Presidency University at Dow Hill, Kurseong’ in Darjeeling at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Here subjects like Astrophysics and Space Sciences, Himalayan Ecology and Biodiversity, Himalayan Geology and Tectonics, among other subjects will be taught at the UG and PG levels.