Preserving cultural heritage is our resolve: CM Saini in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: As part of the 10th International Gita Mahotsav, a two-day All India Devasthanam Conference was organised in Kurukshetra on Sunday, with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan gracing the event as the chief guest.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomed and congratulated the Vice President on his first visit to the sacred land of Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra.

In his address, Chief Minister Saini said that only a society that preserves its cultural heritage can impart strong moral values to its youth.

In this spirit, the state government is deeply committed to safeguarding and passing on Haryana’s rich cultural legacy, the birthplace of the Vedas, Puranas and the Gita to the younger generation.

The Chief Minister stated that just as the Vice President serves as the guardian of constitutional traditions, saints and mahatmas serve as the custodians of India’s eternal traditions and spiritual heritage. Today, the sacred land of Kurukshetra is imbued with the energies of spirituality, knowledge and culture. During this period, the entire state of Haryana is illuminated with the vibrant spirit of the Gita, bringing together the spiritual power of pilgrimage sites from across the country.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President also graced the 20th Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute

of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, Haryana on Sunday as the Chief Guest.