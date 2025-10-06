Preserving conservation ethos of tribal communities

NEW DELHI: Tribal communities in India are custodians of traditional knowledge, rich cultural heritage, and ecological wisdom. Their roots can be traced back to prehistoric times, and as a result, their values are deeply ingrained in the country’s natural and cultural fabric.

As reported by the 2011 Census, over 1,73,000 villages in India are located in and around forested areas, while according to the Indian State of Forest Report 2023, approximately 275 million rural people in India depend on India’s forests for livelihood security.

These people identify forests as their home, source of identity, livelihood, and spiritual sustenance, thereby sharing a close bond with their natural surroundings, which is often reflected in their art forms as a form of silent conversation with nature.

For generations, India’s tribal communities have revered forests as both a source of sustenance and a sacred heritage, conserving them through sustainable practices and customs.

Their reverence for nature is informed by their everyday experiences around the tiger reserves. This should be seen as an insight into age-old bonds that co-exist in India, where communities who live in and around forests believe the tiger to be a sacred creature.

This fragile relationship between these communities and their natural surroundings is one of respect, balance, and reciprocity.

Their age-old beliefs and customs have laid the foundation for modern conservation and sustainability practices. Celebrating this silent conversation between tribal communities and nature is a tribal art exhibition, ‘Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre’, organised jointly by Sankala Foundation and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) with support from the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). Cultural evenings are an integral part of the event.