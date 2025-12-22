‘Preparing Punjab youth for futuristic needs but Akalis try to drag them back’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that while the state government is making strenuous efforts to prepare Punjabi youth for futuristic needs by making them Doctor and Engineers, Akali Dal is bent upon dragging them back to Mesozoic (Dinosaur) Era in the state.

Interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said that the AAP government is trying to make Punjab’s youth doctors and engineers, so that they can excel in their lives.

However, he said that the Akali Dal, who had ruined the youth by introducing drugs in the state, wants to take the state back to the dinosaur era.

In a humorous tone, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the’ “dinosaur” of Akalis is actually just a plastic toy filled with air which will be deflated soon by the people.

The Chief Minister said that the participation of 23.3 lakh parents in recent mega teacher-parent meetings in government schools is a very good sign, reflecting a bright future for Punjab.

CM Mann said that this was a paradigm shift as such PTMs were a regular practice earlier in private schools but were missing in government schools.

He said that this is one of the best practices of education being adopted here for the well being of the students.

On being asked about the Nagar Kirtan protest issue in New Zealand, the Chief Minister said that the Government of India should take up this matter with the New Zealand government.

He added that New Zealand is an educated country and that the issue of migration has become a global concern.

Bhagwant Singh Mann reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to safeguard interest of Punjab and Punjabis.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Panchayats in Dhuri Assembly constituency and reviewed the progress of development projects.

Addressing the elected representatives, he said that they should understand the issues of villages and the people, and make every effort to resolve them.

Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasised that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) should be utilised to the fullest so that the needy get employment and development works are completed efficiently.