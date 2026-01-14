Prepared Today. Ready for Tomorrow

Across India’s borders and within its heartland, the Indian Army continues to stand guard with quiet resolve—adapting to evolving challenges while anchoring national stability. From counter-terror operations to humanitarian relief and long-term transformation, the Army’s role today extends far beyond the battlefield.

On the Western Front and in Jammu & Kashmir, the security situation remains sensitive yet firmly under control. Over the course of 2025, security forces neutralised 29 terrorists, including key figures behind major attacks. Equally significant has been the sharp decline in local recruitment into terrorist networks, with active numbers now reduced to single digits. These outcomes point to a broader shift on the ground—where development activity has picked up pace, tourism is steadily reviving, and the Shri Amarnath Yatra was conducted peacefully. Together, these indicators reflect a gradual but meaningful transition from terrorism to tourism.

In India’s North East, sustained and decisive actions by security forces, backed by focused government initiatives, have brought notable improvement in overall stability, particularly in Manipur. The successful conduct of major sporting and cultural events, along with the renewal of Suspension of Operations agreements, signals growing confidence and normalcy. At the same time, proactive measures are in place to shield the region from any spillover effects linked to developments in neighbouring Myanmar, ensuring that hard-won peace is preserved.

Beyond security operations, the Indian Army remains the nation’s foremost first responder during crises. Over the past year alone, Army personnel carried out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations across multiple states and even neighbouring countries, rescuing more than 30,000 people. Time and again, the Army has moved swiftly—often before formal requests are raised—reinforcing its role as a dependable pillar during natural disasters and emergencies.

Looking ahead, the Army is preparing for a future where conflicts will demand seamless national-level integration. Guided by the JAI vision—Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation—transformation efforts are accelerating across five critical pillars: force restructuring, modernisation and technology infusion, systems and processes, human resource management, and jointness and integration. New operational structures are being created, modern weapons and platforms inducted, and indigenisation—particularly in ammunition—is progressing at an unprecedented pace. Process reforms are enabling faster decision-making, while human resource initiatives continue to prioritise soldier welfare, veterans’ empowerment, family support and the expanding role of women in the force.

As the nation looks to 2026, the Indian Army stands confident and future-ready—technologically advanced, agile, integrated and prepared to win together. Backed by the unwavering support of the people, it continues its steady transformation into a force that safeguards India today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.

Saluting Service and Sacrifice

The Indian Army celebrated Veterans’ Day with fervour across military stations, organising welfare events for Veterans, Veer Naris and their families in cities including New Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ranchi and Rajouri. At Jaipur Military Station, commemorations under South Western Command were led by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, who later conferred gallantry awards, COAS citations and commendations at an Investiture Ceremony. Interacting with Veterans and Veer Naris, the COAS reaffirmed the Army’s enduring commitment to their welfare. The celebrations will culminate on January 15 with the Army Day Parade and Shaurya Sandhya in Jaipur.





“On the occasion of Army Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all brave soldiers of the Indian Army, officers, veterans and their families. Their unmatched courage, valour and selfless service remain the strongest shield of the nation’s security and integrity. Whether standing in constant vigilance along our borders, responding swiftly during natural disasters, or serving citizens during humanitarian crises, the Indian Army continues to set exemplary standards of dedication and professionalism.” Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence





“The Indian Army’s rich history of valour, sacrifice and unwavering commitment remains the cornerstone of India’s defence architecture and one of the nation’s most reliable pillars. Operations such as Operation Sindoor once again demonstrated the Army’s indomitable spirit, unyielding courage and tactical brilliance in overcoming both external and internal challenges. Future conflicts will demand Multi-Domain Operations, making tri-services synergy, jointness and integration with the Navy and Air Force not just desirable, but essential. The emphasis on JAI—Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation—must guide structural reforms, capability development and training to ensure preparedness for tomorrow’s challenges. I extend my deepest appreciation to all ranks of the Indian Army, veterans, defence civilians and their families, whose courage and dedication continue to inspire the nation.” General Anil Chauhan Chief of Defence Staff & Secretary, DMA





On the momentous occasion of Army Day 2026, I extend my warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, veterans, Veer Matas, Veer Naris, defence civilians and their families, and salute our Bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The past year demanded sustained vigilance and decisive operational responses across the security spectrum, with Operation Sindoor reflecting the Army’s professionalism in safeguarding national sovereignty and interests. The Indian Army also demonstrated exemplary commitment through swift responses to natural calamities, humanitarian assistance operations and continued contributions to international peacekeeping missions. Guided by the vision of JAI—Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation—the Army is prioritising indigenisation, synergy with other services and transformation towards data-centric, network-enabled and fully integrated structures. As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to the nation in the true spirit of our core ethos—‘Naam, Namak aur Nishaan’.” General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff