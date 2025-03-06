Prepare proposal for establishing IIT in Haryana: CM to officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a proposal and send it to the Central government for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in the state. He assured that the state government is ready to provide the necessary land for this initiative.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the IIT would be established to offer students high-quality, world-class technical education, equipping them with the skills and knowledge required for careers in engineering and technology.

Saini made the remarks here while presiding over a meeting of the Higher Education department, which was also attended by Vice Chancellors and Registrars of various state universities.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar were also present at the meeting.

Saini said that the current government has taken several significant steps to provide quality education to students, resulting in an increased trust in government educational institutions.

He urged the Vice Chancellors to focus not only on education but also on research, innovation and skill development for students. He emphasised the need to allocate a separate fund for these purposes.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister encouraged the Vice-Chancellors to motivate students to establish their own startups, highlighting that many young people today are earning substantial incomes without any initial investment.

He also assured that the state government would work towards the internationalisation of higher education by providing world-class facilities in universities to accommodate a larger number of foreign students.