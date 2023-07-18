Preparations underway for 18th G-20 summit in Delhi

New Delhi: In anticipation of the upcoming 18th meeting of the Group of Twenty (G-20) summit, Principal Secretary to the Indian Prime Minister, PK Mishra, chaired the 6th meeting of the Coordination Committee to review the preparatory aspects.



The summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 at the International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. During the meeting, the committee assessed the arrangements at the summit venue and discussed various important aspects including protocol, security, airport coordination, media coverage, infrastructure upgrades, and arrangements in Delhi and neighboring states. Mishra emphasised the need for a “whole of government” approach, urging all agencies to work together to ensure the success of the summit.

To facilitate seamless coordination among different agencies involved in the summit, mock exercises will be conducted at the venue.

These exercises aim to simulate scenarios that may arise during the summit and enable agencies to address any challenges effectively. The 6th meeting of the Coordination Committee itself was held at the IECC, providing an opportunity to assess the preparations firsthand. The committee also provided guidance and direction for further work on various preparatory aspects and decided to convene again for a comprehensive review in the next two weeks.

As part of India’s G-20 Presidency, a total of 170 meetings have already been organised in 55 different locations across the country. Additionally, several ministerial-level meetings are scheduled to take place in July and August of this year.

The coordination committee, authorized by the Cabinet, has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing all preparations and arrangements pertaining to India’s Presidency of the G-20. The presence of other dignitaries and senior officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, further highlights the significance of the preparations.

The G-20 summit brings together leaders from the world’s largest economies to discuss and coordinate efforts on various global challenges, including economic growth, sustainable development, and international cooperation. India’s hosting of the summit provides an opportunity to showcase the country’s capabilities and engage in meaningful dialogue with global partners.