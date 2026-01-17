Preparations on for PM Modi’s Malda visit

Malda: Preparations are on in Malda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Saturday for a day-long programme combining railway development initiatives and political outreach.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Malda Town Railway Station at 12.30 pm. At Platform No. 1, he will interact with children under the Amrit Bharat initiative and address a brief gathering. At 1.00 pm, he will flag off a new train service and depart from the station at 1.05 pm.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate two Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains on the Kamakhya–Howrah and Howrah–Kamakhya routes and interact with school students travelling on the trains.

Later, he will proceed to Sahapur on the Old Malda bypass road, where a specially constructed government stage has been set up on a ground near Madhaipur under Malda police station.

From there, he will inaugurate at least eight Amrit Bharat trains and several railway development projects.