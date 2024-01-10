Prep for Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief Nadda assigns various responsibilities to leaders

BJP president J P Nadda has assigned key responsibilities for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to the party’s national general secretaries, with Vinod Tawde to oversee the joining exercise of leaders from different parties and Radha Mohan Das Agrawal to spearhead the preparation of its vision document, sources said on Wednesday.

Sunil Bansal, one of the general secretaries, will be overseeing different aspects of campaign, including publicity, they added.

The responsibilities of the general secretaries, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Tarun Chugh, will be to coordinate with senior party leaders, including ministers, and its state units to give shape to various aspects of the Lok Sabha campaign.

The BJP has often wooed influential leaders from different parties to join its ranks, especially during elections but, at times, it leads to heartburn among the old-timers, prompting the party to form a committee this time to ensure a smooth process.

Nadda chaired a meeting of party general secretaries and senior leaders, including Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday when they deliberated on the plans for the Ram temple consecration ceremony

on January 22.

The BJP had earlier asked all its state units to start a campaign from January 14 to ensure cleanliness of temples and their surroundings, and exhort people to join the January 22 event by offering prayers at temples in their neighbourhood.

After the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration ceremony), it has to be ensured that people travelling to Ayodhya from different parts of the country and abroad for “darshan” do not face any inconvenience, the sources said.

For this, responsibilities will be given to state leaders of the party, a source said.