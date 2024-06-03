Prem Singh Tamang meets Governor, stakes claim to form new government

Gangtok: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and submitted a resolution passed by newly-elected MLAs of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) electing him as their legislature party leader to stake claim to form the next government, an official said.



He was accompanied by all the newly-elected SKM MLAs during the meeting with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. Acharya congratulated the newly elected MLAs and wished them well. It was not immediately known when the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers would take place, the official said. Tamang the outgoing CM had called on the Governor on Sunday evening and had submitted his resignation to clear the decks for the formation of a new government. Acharya had asked Tamang to continue as the chief minister for the time being. The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the Assembly elections, the counting for which was held on Sunday. The Opposition SDF secured one seat.

All 31 newly-elected MLAs were present at the meeting of the legislature party, which was held at the CM’s official residence on Sunday night. At the meeting, SKM secretary general Arun Upreti proposed Tamang’s name as the legislature party leader and it was seconded by Sangha MLA Sonam Lama. Subsequently, he was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party, a statement said. Party leaders congratulated Tamang upon his election, and pledged to work with dedication under his leadership, it said.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed gratitude to his party’s workers for their support in securing victory. “The love and trust of the people, along with the hard work of our party workers, led to this success. Now, we have the next five years to serve the people of Sikkim wholeheartedly,” he stated during a gathering at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. Tamang emerged victorious in two constituencies in Sikkim—Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung. In the 2019 general elections, the SKM won 17 seats, ending the Sikkim Democratic Front party’s (SDF) over 25-year-long rule. This time, the SKM has surpassed its previous performance. Meanwhile, former CM Pawan Chamling, the president of the SDF, lost in both constituencies. Tamang’s wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, also secured a win from the Namchi-Singhithang Assembly constituency, defeating SDF’s Bimal Rai by over 5000 votes. The SKM candidate garnered 7,605 votes, while her SDF rival received 2,605 votes.