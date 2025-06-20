Pregnant women recruits in UP Civil Police barred from joining training

Lucknow: In a move that has sparked debate, the Uttar Pradesh Police Training Directorate has issued a directive stating that women recruits selected for the post of constable (civil police) will not be allowed to participate in training if they are pregnant at the time of joining. These recruits will instead be deferred and allowed to join the next training batch a year after childbirth, provided they are declared medically fit.

Out of 60,244 candidates selected for the constable post under the latest recruitment drive, 12,048 are women. The directive is applicable to those selected through direct recruitment and to dependents of deceased personnel.

According to the guidelines, any woman constable found pregnant before or during the training period will be sent back. If a recruit’s absence from training due to pregnancy results in her completing less than four-and-a-half months of the course, she will have to undergo the entire training programme afresh. However, if she has completed more than four-and-a-half months, she will be permitted to re-join from where she left off in the following batch.

In cases where a woman has delivered a child within a year before the training, she must produce a medical fitness certificate issued by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of her home district before being allowed to participate. For candidates from outside the state, this certificate must be obtained from the CMO of the district where the training institute is located.

In case of a miscarriage, whether before or during training, a similar medical fitness certificate will be mandatory for re-joining.

While the directive has been issued in the interest of health and training uniformity, several women’s rights activists have expressed concern over what they call a lack of gender-sensitive planning in the policy.

Renu Mishra, a well-known women’s rights activist based in Lucknow, said: “This policy assumes that pregnancy is a hindrance rather than a natural phase of a woman’s life. Instead of creating a supportive structure with medical and maternity leave provisions, the directive pushes pregnant recruits out of the system temporarily.”