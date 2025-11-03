Pregnant woman dies in J’khand hospital, family alleges negligence

Hazaribag: A 40-year-old pregnant woman died allegedly in a private hospital, sometime after she slipped and fell in a Jharkhand government facility ahead of a cesarean section, an official said on Sunday.

The family members of the woman brought the body back to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Hazaribag and demanded compensation, allegedly at the instigation of an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) who is known to them. Hazaribag district Civil Surgeon Ashok Kumar told news agency that doctors and ANMs were preparing for a Lower Segment Cesarean Section on Babli Devi on Saturday morning in the gynecology ward. While the victim was getting down from the bed in the labour room, she slipped and fell as soon as she placed her foot on a footboard kept below.